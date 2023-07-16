Police rescue 2 persons kidnapped in Abuja community





By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Operatives of the FCT Police Command, in the early hours of Sunday morning, swiftly responded to a distress call following the kidnap of two residents by suspected bandits and during exchange of gunfire, the hoodlums abandoned the victims and flee into the bush.

Residents of Mpape community had reported that gunmen believed to be seven in number, invaded the area between 1am and 2am in the wee hours and took away the two residents.

“They were shooting sporadically causing residents to wake up and started calling the police”.

“After sometime some of us came out to discover they had left with 2 residents towards a destination and the police went after them”.

Spokesperson of the FCT Command, SP Josephine Adeh while confirming the incident, disclosed that police tracked the hoodlums to a corner where a hot exchange ensued.

“The victims have been rescued by the police and would soon be reunited with their loved ones”, she…





