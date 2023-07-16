‘Sell it as scrap’, Portable’s mechanic tells singer after car accident





Following the car accident of controversial rapper, Portable, his mechanic has advised him to sell the car as a scrap piece of metal.

Recall that some days ago, the singer was involved in an accident with his new Mercedes Benz Brabus in Lagos on his way to his studio.

A video, however, making the rounds on social media captured the singer’s mechanic thoroughly analyzing the state of the vehicle and the prospects of its repair.

The mechanic said the car’s engine is damaged as a result of a severe hit while stating that the possibility of having it repaired would cost a fortune.

He concluded by advising the singer to sell the vehicle as a metal scrap.

The mechanic has, however, issued an apology for filming and sharing the wrecked car, claiming he never knew Portable was the owner of the car.

He said in part, “A car was brought to my company for a repair and I gave my honest opinion based on what I saw. It has come to my knowledge that the car belongs to Zazuu,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper