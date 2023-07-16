Sit-at-home, Killings: Igbo leaders move strongly against IPOB’s Simon Ekpa





‘How Finland based Nigerian is sabotaging Nnamdi Kanu’s release’

By Nnamdi Ojiego, Chimaobi Nwaiwu and Chinonso Alozie

Igbo leaders have called on the Federal Government to begin the extradition of Mr. Simon Ekpa, who is residing in Finland, for allegedly causing killings, and destruction of properties, markets and government facilities in the South-East while enforcing a sit-at-home order.

Interestingly, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, which Kanu leads, has cancelled the sit-at-home since August 2021 and severally disassociated itself from the weekly Monday exercise.

Nevertheless, people and government still associate IPoB with sit-at-home.

There is no denying the fact that there is a huge crack in the leadership of the secessionist group.

Recall that Kanu, the founder and leader of the IPoB, and his followers have openly declared a battle against Ekpa to wrest the group from him.

Also, there have been allegations that the violence being experienced in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper