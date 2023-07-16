Tackle imminent flood before declaring state of emergency on food security, Tinubu told





…says no sustainable and equitable food security without water fairness

By Adeola Badru

The Co-founder of Global Initiative for Nigeria Development, Engr. Michael Ale, Sunday, advised the Federal Government to first tackle imminent flood before the declaration of state of emergency on food security in the country.

The water expert in his reaction to recent state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu through his Special Adviser on Duties, Communication and Strategy, Mr. Dele Alake, stated that there is no sustainable and equitable food security without water fairness.

According to Ale, the declaration of state of emergency on food security involved more than one ministry and good coordination is a concern.

Mr. Micheal Ale, while thanking President Tinubu for thinking in this direction, noted that it should no longer be business as usual in different ministries.

“Stakeholders invited and those not yet invited should be ready to play their role…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper