Transfer: Busquets signs deal to join Messi at Inter Miami





Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets has signed a contract with Inter Miami that will see him reunited with Argentine superstar Lionel Messi through the 2025 season, the Major League Soccer club said Sunday.

Completion of the deal comes a day after Messi, who sparked Argentina to a World Cup title last year in Qatar, signed his own contract with the club.

Inter had announced last month that they were acquiring Busquets, who will be reunited with his former Barcelona teammate Messi.

The one-time World Cup champion, nine-time La Liga winner and former Barca captain will occupy a Designated Player slot and is expected to join the team “in the coming days,” Inter said.

“I am excited to welcome Sergio Busquets to Inter Miami,” managing owner Jorge Mas said in a statement.

“Since day one we have set out to bring the world’s best players to Inter Miami. Sergio’s repertoire speaks for itself.”

Busquets, 34, said in May that he would leave Barcelona this year at the end of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper