Tribunal: Kaduna Senator Adamu tenders proof of all schools attended





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Senator Lawal Adamu Usman representing Kaduna Central has at the Senatorial election petition tribunal on Sunday,tendered proof of all the schools he attended and urged the court to caution the petitioner against media trial.

The tribunal at the resumed sitting, took evidences from witnesses presented by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in defence of witnesses earlier presented by the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The case was however,adjourned to Monday, 17th July for defence.

Before the formal presentation of the witnesses at the tribunal, counsel to Senator Lawal Adamu Usman of the PDP, Mr. MA Magaji (SAN) drew the attention of the court to alleged media trial embarked upon by the APC candidate, Muhammad Abdullahi Dattijo to ridicule court proceedings and urged the court to caution the petitioner.

The counsel to Muhammad Abdullahi (Dattijo) of the APC, Mr. Johnson J.Usman (SAN) , however, said the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper