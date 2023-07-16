We have no plan to stifle innovation – NITDA





By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, reassured stakeholders that the agency’s regulations are not intended to stifle innovation but rather to foster growth and development in the digital space.

Inuwa made this remark during a Panel Discussion at the Business Day CEO Forum 2023 on ‘Charting a Course to Growth and Development’ which took place at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The DG said that, NITDA’s regulations are designed to promote innovation by creating a level playing field for all players in the digital ecosystem, adding that the agency is committed to working with stakeholders to ensure that the regulations are implemented in a way that does not stifle innovation.

He said, NITDA as a regulator, is aware of the environment, technologies, and innovations by being intelligent in the way it regulates not stifle innovation, but rather to create a market for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper