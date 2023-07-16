Zamfara :Matawalle Presents 19 Witnesses to closes case at Tribunal





By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

The Zamfara Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Sokoto has adjourned sitting to July 19, after Gov. Bello Matawalle leads 19 witnesses to prove his petition against Gov. Dauda Lawal.

Matawalle the immediate past governor of Zamfara state and candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) approached the Tribunal challenging the returned of Gov. Dauda Lawal of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Petitioner said the March 18, 2023 election was flawed with irregularities and sought the Tribunal to declared winners of the said election having scored the majority of the lawful votes.

He prayed the Tribunal to mandate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him new certificate of return and further orders necessary.

At the resumed hearing, the lead Petitioner’s Counsel, Mr Usman Sule SAN, led the 19th witness, Dr Ahmad Kainuwa, who is the Returning Officer of Maradun local government area during the governorship…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper