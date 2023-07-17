2023 Women’s World Cup: Super Falcons’ chances for better outing





By Efosa Taiwo

Putting up an appearance for the 7th time in the Women’s FIFA World Cup makes the Super Falcons no newbie to the biggest tournament for women’s football in the world. They have been around, seen it to some extent and now with another chance to better their lots.

But then, if preparation were to be a metric to deciding the chances of a team excelling in a competition, the Super Falcons would have to wait for another four years to get past their best-ever finish: the quarter finals.

Boasting of a star-studded squad led by Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala, Atletico Madrid’s Rasheedat Ajibade, Sevilla’s Toni Payne, only a few nations outdo Nigeria in terms of quality even though in recent time, that strength of quality has proven not to be enough as the nine-time African champions are slowly losing grip of their monopoly on the continent of Africa.

The familiar aura is for Nigeria to come into the World Cup as Africa champions. But a rollercoaster WAFCON saw the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper