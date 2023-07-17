APC Crisis: Adamu finally breaks silence over ‘controversial resignation’





Following his alleged resignation as National Chairman of his ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu has now broken his silence on the matter.

Vanguard had reported that ahead of this week’s meeting of the National Caucus and National Executive Committee NEC of the APC, there is a gang up of opposition against Senator Adamu and National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Vanguard gathered that some bigwigs of the party had been going about with a list of alleged “sins” committed by Adamu against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu weeks before the latter declared his interest to vie for the presidency last year.

“Consequently, there are some forces within the party who are likely to meet with Adamu on Sunday night or early Monday to pressure him into resigning rather than been shown the exit door” said a party official privy to the internal workings of the party.

He said the NEC meeting slated for Tuesday is likely to approve a timetable for a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper