Davido’s ex-signee, Trevboi wanted for allegedly killing man at Lagos nightclub





Former Davido signee, Trevboi is at large after allegedly killing an individual identified as Kenny at a bar in Lagos.

The incident is reported to have taken place at Bar 38 Nightclub in Fadeyi, Lagos State in the late hours of Sunday.

Reacting, the Police PRO, Benjamin Hundeyin said investigation into the incident has commenced.

Hundeyin confirmed that the suspect abandoned his car and fled on foot.

He wrote, “We commenced investigation minutes after the incident happened. The suspect abandoned his car and fled on foot. The car and the documents in it are in our custody.

“Investigation is ongoing.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper