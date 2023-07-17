FG, Lagos govt clear shanties, extortion points on port access roads





By Godwin Oritse

THE Federal Government, through the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, yesterday, cleared shanties and extortion points leading to the Lagos ports.

Vanguard gathered that the rising shanties and extortion points in the states have created gridlocks on the major roads, along with miscreants and hoodlums causing havoc daily.

However, the operation, which commenced yesterday, will be effected by the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police Force, security department of the NPA, and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA.

Speaking to newsmen on the development, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, who was represented by the Head of Operations, Lagos State Special Traffic Management Committee, Hassan Adekoya, said: “The Lagos State government is committed to uplift the standard of the ports in Lagos and ensure all encumbrances inimical to trade facilitation are removed.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper