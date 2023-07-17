FIFA Women’s WC: Super Falcons get customized rooms

By Ayobami Okerinde
As the 2023 FIFA World Cup is set to take center stage in Australia and New Zealand, some Super Falcons stars have taken to social media to show off their customized rooms in Brisbane, Australia.
The customized room features an image of each player dressed in Nigerian jerseys.
The team arrived at the Brisbane camp on Sunday, as Officials from the Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) visited its Sofitel Luxury Hotel.
Some of the players have taken to social media to show off their customized rooms. 19-year-old Rofiat Imuran was among the first to show off her room.
Source: Vanguard Newspaper