How bad economy now creates outrageous marriage lists





….As parents exploit daughters’ suitors to the extreme

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

From the ’90s to the recent economic downturn in Nigeria, an average groom had the opportunity to bargain the dowry list of his spouse-to-be. The cheaper the list came, mostly reflected the financial status of his inlaws-to- be.

However, with the badly depreciating economy, that priviledge seems to have vanished into thin air, as families now tend to maximise the opportunity to either live well or recover expenses on their girl-children.

Suitors are now, more than any other time in the past, becoming under pressure to spend hugely on marriages that the resultant effect may not only leave many women unmarried, but also will increase single motherhood.

Also, Economy&Lifestyle has discovered a growing trend where parents expand dowry lists to include some strange items not known to the marriage culture. Is it not surprising that, these days, dowry lists include elcetric generators,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper