My appointments would be a mix of young, old, average — Oborevwori





By Ochuko Akuopha, ASABA

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has said that his appointments that are coming would be a mix of the young, average and the old.

Speaking during the thanksgiving service in honour of his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, at St. John’s Anglican Church, Ibabu, Ndokwa West Local Government Area, Oborevwori said his

administration would be fair and just in appointments and distribution of projects.

“The appointments are coming and it will be a mix of both the young, average and the old. God is leading us, nobody is directing this administration. We will do the right thing for our people at the right time,” he said.

Noting that he overcame so many challenges to become Governor, he

said: “I am happy to be here to join my friend and brother, the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme and his wife, Catherine to give thanks to God for our successful inauguration as Governor and Deputy and for all our victories at the election and in the courts.

“We have…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper