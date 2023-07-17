Omisore has not resign as APC National Secretary, says his lawyer





Kayode Ajulo, solicitor to Sen. Iyola Omisore says the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has not resigned from his office.

Ajulo said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Monday.

He said Omisore it was unlikely for both the party’s National Chairman, Sen Abdullahi Adamu and Omisore to vacate their offices same time.

He, therefore, described the rumoured resignation of Omisore as baseless and unfounded.

He said the former Osun senator would attend the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) scheduled for today.

He said if Omisore will resign that would be a personal decision, adding that he has not been forced to resign as being insinuated in some quarters.

“Why must he resign, he is the National Sectetary of the winning party that has just ushered in the new government of President Bola Tinubu.

“He is proud of what the president is doing and the party enjoys the confidence of the president vice…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper