Oyo judiciary gets 15 new magistrates





The Oyo State Chief Judge, Justice Iyabo Yerima, on Monday swore in15 new magistrates, saying it would enable the state judiciary to perform better.

Yerina, at the swearing-in ceremony held at the State High Court premises, Ring Road, Ibadan, said that the Oyo State Magistracy had, over time, suffered a shortfall in the number of magistrates.

She said there were only 19 magistrates presiding in the various Magistrates’ Courts, spread over all the magisterial districts in the state.

According to her, there have been circumstances where a magistrate would preside over more than one magisterial district.

She was, however, optimistic that the situation was set to change.

“With the appointment of more qualified legal practitioners as magistrates, I am confident to state that the judicial arm of government will be many steps closer to responding adequately to its statutory responsibilities aggressively.

“This will ensure that justice is not only done, but seen as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper