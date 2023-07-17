Robbers flee as police intercept 1000 truck load of cement in Anambra





By Vincent Ujumadu

HIJACKERS of 1000 truck load of cement flee into the bush at Okija, Ihiala local government area of Anambra State when the town’s local vigilante operatives and men of the police area command, Ihiala, intercepted them along the Onitsha-Owerri road.

The HOWO trailer, with Reg. No. Delta AKU 247 XB conveying the1000 bags of Bua cement was however, recovered.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Tochukwu Ikenga said information at the disposal of the police revealed that the truck was hijacked at gunpoint by yet unidentified persons at Ubuluokite in Delta State.

According to the PPRO, the armed robbers on sighting the joint patrol comprising of the Police and Vigilantes along the Onitsha-Owerri expressway, pulled off the road at Okija, abandoned the truck and fled.

He said the recovered consignment has been released to the rightful owner on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, Aderemi Adeoye.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper