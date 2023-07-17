Subsidy removal: FG targets 2-pronged relief for workers





By Victor Ahiuma- Young, LAGOS

The Federal Government is leaning towards tackling the hardship caused by the removal of fuel subsidy with a twin agenda.

This, according to Vanguard and Empowered Newswire sources, includes the provision of palliatives to cushion the effects of the removal of subsidy and N200,000 minimum wage put forward by labour.

Vanguard learned that this might set labour and organised private sector on a collision course with the Federal Government, as their processes at arriving at minimum wage, which the government is not following at the moment.

It was also learned that the absence of a Labour Minister to drive the negotiation process might further compound the issue.

It will be recalled that the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and Trade Union Congress, TUC, demanded this figure, against the current N30,000 minimum wage, which they described as too meagre to mitigate effects of fuel subsidy removal.

President and Secretary General of TUC,…





