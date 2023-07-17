Task Force clears traders under Apongbon Bridge in overnight raid





The Lagos State Environment and Special Offences Enforcement Unit (Task Force) says it carried out an all-night raid to clear illegal structures and business centres under Apongbon Bridge, Lagos Island.

The agency’s spokesperson, Mr Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, in Lagos.

Abdulraheem said that the operation, which was carried out between Sunday night and Monday morning, was done in response to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s directive after opening the burnt Apongbon Bridge.

He said that all traders were cleared from under the bridges in order to forestall the recurrence of any environmental mishap that could lead to loss of lives and property.

The spokesperson said that the operation was led by the chairman of the agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye.

“The action was carried out following the reopening of Eko Bridge by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu after it had been shut for 15 months due to fire outbreak that occurred due to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper