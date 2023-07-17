Unrest looms as NLC writes Maritime firm over alleged unfair labour practices





By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has written to a Maritime firm, GMT Nigeria Limited, over alleged anti-Labour including termination of the appointment of labour leaders for daring to be elected as workers’ representatives and harassing and coercing workers to denounce union membership.

In a letter by the NLC President, Joe Ajaero, dated July 10, Congress also accused the management of GMT of refusing to sign collective bargaining agreement with the union, issuing queries to intimidate union officials for offences not committed, and using the Police to harass the National leadership of the union at various police formations on frivolous allegations.

The NLC letter followed complaints by the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, NLC lamented the perceived series of anti-labour activities perpetuated by GMT, saying “We have been made to understand that after a series of legal battles that the National Industrial Court (NIC), the union established a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper