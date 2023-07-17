We’ll prioritize quality education, says Azman University





…as Arthur Eze donates N200m as Take-Off Grants

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Against the notion that many private institutions were springing up for-profit ventures, the Founder and Pro-Chancellor of Azman University in Kano, Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, has pledged to give utmost attention and priority to quality education as the institution prepares to commence full academic operations.

Sarina made this commitment during the inauguration of the university’s Board of Trustees (BoT) and Governing Council in Kano on Sunday.

He stated that the BoT and Governing Council would assist in the take-off activities and the management of the academic institution.

Sarina, who is also the President of Azman Group of Companies, said, “The journey to establish the university started five years ago when I decided to contribute my quota to education and the development of the youth seeking university education, by establishing a private varsity.”

He noted that the Nigeria Universities…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper