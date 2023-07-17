Would Nigeria take IMF loan to cushion petrol and Naira subsidy removal?





By Magnus Onyibe.

As I was in the process of releasing this piece into the mass media,the news broke that President Tinubu has on Wednesday 12 July ,put forward a request to the House of Representatives, HoR for five hundred (N500b) billion naira as extra funds for the provision of succor for the masses undergoing what Mr President referred to as pains similar to child birth pang experienced by women who are mothers.

The sum which is to be specifically deployed in the provision of succor to the masses distressed due to the immediate consequences of the withdrawal of subsidies on both petrol and the naira policies being implemented by the incumbent administration.

The funds is expected to be deducted from the 2022 supplementary appropriation act which has a provision of N819.5 billion naira for palliatives envisaged by the predecessor administration.

It was quite a pleasant co-incidence to me because,a critical question that l had posed in the later part of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper