21-year-old undergraduate murdered by lover in Lagos





By Esther Onyegbula, LAGOS

A 21-year-old undergraduate of Lead University, Ibadan, Oyo State, identified as Augusta Osedion has been reportedly killed by her lover, Benjamin, in Oral Estate, Ikota, Ajah, Lagos.

According to reports, the loverbirds had a misunderstanding, which degenerated into a fight and the victim, Augusta, was stabbed to death in the process.

It was learned that on July 11, 2023, Augusta called her mother that she had a quarrel with her boyfriend. Unfortunately, all efforts by her, Onwabhagbe Cordelia, to reconcile her and her boyfriend failed.

Trouble, however, started when all attempts by Augusta’s mother to reach her or her boyfriend again on their phones and other mediums failed.

Worried by the development, Onwabhagbe Cordelia resorted to reaching the daughter’s roommate, who led her to the boyfriend’s house, at Oral Estate, Ikota, Ajah.

According to Cordelia, who reported the case to the police on July 15, “When we got to my daughter’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper