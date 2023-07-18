Customs seizes cache of arms at Lagos ports





….As Police arrest 2 over illicit drugs

By Godwin Oritse, Godfrey Bivbere & Efe Onodjae

THE Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, yesterday, intercepted and seized 31 arms of various types from the Tin-Can and Port and Multi-Purpose Terminals, PTML, ports in Lagos.

This came on a day the Aswani Division of the Lagos Police Command intercepted a Toyota Sienna car conveying some bags loaded with illicit drugs in the Mushin–Isolo road area of the state.

Addressing newsmen in Lagos, the Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr. Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed that two suspects were arrested and are currently in the custody of the Customs.

Adeniyi also disclosed that on July 5, 2023, during a joint operation with the Police, the Department of State Services, DSS, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, and the Customs Intelligence Unit at the PTML Command, a physical examination of a 40ft container was conducted.

He explained that after the examination, it was discovered that…





