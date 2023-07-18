Emefiele: Lawyers initiate contempt case against DSS DG, Bichi





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri.ABUJA

Dissatisfied with the arrest and prolonged detention of the suspended governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, a group of human rights lawyers yesterday initiated contempt action against the Director General of the Department of State Services, DSS, Mr. Yusuf Bichi.

Form 48, which is the notification of consequences of disobedience to a court order, and Form 49, which seeks to commit an alleged contemnor to prison, were filed before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

The legal practitioners, led by Mr. Maxwell Opara and Ahmed Tijani, in an affidavit they attached to the applications, accused the DSS boss of disobeying subsisting court judgements with regards to Emefiele’s arrest and detention.

Specifically, they claimed that the security agency and its DSS, acted in breach of a judgement of the court delivered by Justice M. A. Hassan, which they claimed restrained the Respondents from arresting,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper