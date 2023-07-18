FRSC can only operate on Federal roads, A’Court rules





By Henry Ojelu, ASABA

THE Court of Appeal sitting in Asaba, Delta State yesterday affirmed the judgment of the Federal High Court, in Warri, which held that the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC can only operate on federal roads.

A panel of the court in suit No. CA/AS/276/2019: FRSC Vs Darlington Ehikim dismissed the appeal filed by FRSC challenging the judgment of Justice E. Nwite of the Federal High Court, Warri.

The Federal High Court had on January 25, 2019 entered judgement in favour of the Plaintiff, who is a member of the NBA Warri and granted all the reliefs sought, which includes a declaration that the FRSC has no right to operate and/or carry any activity on State and Local governments roads.

The trial court also issued restraining orders against the Commission from operating on roads other than federal highways and also awarded cost of N10m against the FRSC

