Las Vegas police obtain search warrant in Tupac’s murder case





Las Vegas police investigating the murder of rap legend Tupac Shakur almost three decades ago have obtained a new search warrant, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

The best-selling “California Love” artist was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in the Nevada city, aged just 25, and his killers have never been caught.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department “can confirm a search warrant was served” in the neighboring city of Henderson on Monday, the spokesperson said in a statement emailed to AFP.

The search is “part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation,” it said, without providing any further details.

Shakur had a brief but spectacular career, rapidly rising from backup dancer to self-styled gangsta rapper and one of the most influential figures in hip-hop, who sold 75 million records.

Shakur also became a key figure in a vaunted rivalry, egged on by promoters, between East Coast and West Coast hip-hop.

Though born in New York, Shakur moved as a…





