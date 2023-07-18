Man United agree £47m deal for Andre Onana





By Adegboyega Adeleye

Manchester United have agreed a transfer deal worth £47.2m (55m euros) for Cameroon and Inter Millan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The club will pay £4.38m up front, with an additional £3.4m in add-ons for the former Ajax player.

The 27-year-old will join the Red Devils on a five-year contract, with the option for a sixth-year.

Manchester United would hope Onana completes the transfer early to join them on their upcoming tour of the United States, although they have to agree on a visa for the goalkeeper.

Andre Onana won the Italian Cup last season with Inter Millan and was a three-time Eredivisie champion at his previous club Ajax where he previously worked with Erik ten Hag.

The previous working relationship between the manager and the goalkeeper was a key factor in the transfer as Erik ten Hag’s pursuit of a new goalkeeper precipitated David de Gea’s decision to exit the club after 12 years.

De Gea made 545 appearances and kept a club…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper