Naira depreciation, subsidy removal push inflation to 22.79%





By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Nigeria’s inflation rate rose further to 22.79 per cent Year-on-Year (YoY) in June 2023 from 22.41 per cent previous month of May.

But analysts appear surprised that the increase was moderate, beating their projections at the backdrop of the reforms in the petroleum and foreign exchange sectors which pushed up prices in June.

However, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, said the food inflation rate quickened YoY to 25.25 per cent in June from 24.82 per cent in May.

The Bureau stated: “On a YoY basis, the Headline inflation rate was 4.19 percent points higher compared to the rate recorded in June 2022, which was 18.6 percent.

This shows that the headline inflation rate (YoY basis) increased in June 2023 when compared to the same month in the preceding year (i.e., June 2022).

“On a year-on-year basis, the Urban inflation rate in June 2023 was 24.33 percent, this was 5.23 percent points higher compared…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper