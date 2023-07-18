Reps to security agencies: Stop setting vessels with stolen crude oil on fire





..to probe disappearance of 150,000mts of crude from burnt vessel

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives at Tuesday plenary urged the security agencies to desist from setting ablaze vessels laden with stolen crude oil.

The House also resolved to empanel an d-hoc to investigate the whereabouts of the 150,000 metric tonnes of stolen crude oil ladened in the recently burnt Vessel MT TURA in Escravos River, Warri, Delta State.

The resolution followed the amendment of a motion titled “Need to Discourage the Destruction of Vessels Laden with Stolen Crude Oil with a view to Curbing Environmental Pollution in the Niger Delta Region”, moved by Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi.

Presenting the motion, Ereyitomi noted the recent reports of interception, arrest and subsequent destruction of vessels laden with stolen crude oil in the Niger Delta region.

According to him, the most recent was the MT…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper