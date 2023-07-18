Rivers govt sacks 1700 varsity staff, demands return of appointment letters, ID cards





By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Rivers State Government has explained that it sacked the over 1700 staff members it employed to work at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, over irregularities in the employment process.

The state government during the last lap of Chief Nyesom Wike’s administration, as governor, recruited Academic and Non-academic staff to work in the university.

But, two months after Sir Siminialaye Fubara assumed office, the state government announced the cancellation of the employment exercise it conducted at the university.

The State Government had directed all those employed through the exercise, who have worked for over six months to quickly return the employment letter issued them by the university as well as their Staff Identity Cards.

This was contained in a Public Announcement signed by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Prince Chinedu Mmom, dated 13th July.

Mmom noted that the employment exercise had many…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper