Senate asks FG to tackle erosion menace in Edo





By Henry Umoru

THE Senate has called for an immediate collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Environment, Ecological Fund Office and the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in order to tackle the menace of erosion devastation in Edo Central Senatorial District.

The Senate has also called on the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, FERMA, and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to collaborate and carry out emergency works on Ekpoma (Uhiele, Ujoelen, Ukpenu, Borehole Road & Emuhi), Irrua (Uwesan and Ikekato), Ewu (Eguare and Uzogholo), Uromi (Efandion, Eguare & Uzegwa), Udo and Illushi.

The Upper Chamber has mandate the Committees on Environment, Ecology, Works, Special Duties, FERMA (when constituted) and Legislative Compliance to engage the Federal Ministry of Environment, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, NEMA and Ecological Fund Office to come up with a durable and lasting workplan to arrest the devastation; Involve FERMA to prevent the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper