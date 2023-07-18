SFL expands Kilimanjaro footprint in Nigeria





In a sustained growth efforts on its restaurant brand, Kilimanjaro, Sundry Foods Limited (SFL), has just opened four new outlets in various parts of the country.

Nduka Mokwunye, SFL’s Head Marketing, said in a statement that the new branches are located at Bond Mall, Ring Road, Ibadan, Oyo state and Ogbor Hill area of Aba, Abia state.

Others include two new branches located in the Kuje area of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory and along Ekenwa road in Benin City, the Edo State capital respectively.

Mokwunye further said that the company reopened its Rumuokuta, Port-Harcourt location recently, after a temporary closure due to its proximity to the construction works on an overhead bridge in the area.

With the recent opening of restaurants in these four locations, the statement said, the company now operates 180 outlets in major cities across the country, even as plans are underway to expand its presence in the six geo-political zones across Nigeria in the nearest…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper