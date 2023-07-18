



By Ayobami Okerinde

The Federal Government confirmed on Monday that Nigeria recorded its first case of anthrax disease in a mixed livestock farm in Niger State.

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development officially confirmed the development in a statement signed by the Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria, Columba Vakuru.

Here are key things you need to know about anthrax disease.

1. Anthrax is caused by a bacterium called Bacillus anthracis which occurs naturally in soil. It can stay hidden for years.

2. Anthrax spreads through spores. Veterinarians, agricultural workers, livestock producers, hunters, and butchers are at high risk when they come in contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products.

3. The best way to prevent anthrax in animals is through vaccination.

4. Always ensure that you give the best care to your animals.

5. Have access control over your facility by limiting animal movement,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper