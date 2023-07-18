Tinubu to submit list of ministerial nominees





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Barring any last minute change, President Bola Tinubu is expected to send the list of ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening this week.

The President is expected, by law, to forward the list of ministerial nominees to the National Assembly 60 days from the date he takes the oath of office.

The administration of Tinubu was inaugurated on May 29, when the former President Muhammadu Buhari handed over the mantle of leadership to him.

Going by the constitutional provision of the 60 days, the President is left with about 10 days to constitute his cabinet.

Presidency sources hinted that the list of ministerial nominees has been prepared for a long time but there have been adjustments in the list.

A Presidency source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said: “The list of ministerial nominees has been ready since but the President has made some changes in some states.

“The list is expected to be forwarded to the National Assembly…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper