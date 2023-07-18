We’re not admitting new students — Police Academy





The Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, has described as fake and fraudulent, news that it is admitting new intakes into the institution.

The Commandant of the Academy, AIG Sadiq Abubakar, told newsmen on Tuesday in Wudil, that Nigerians should be wary of fraudsters spreading the false information.

The Commandant called on Nigerians to be wary of scammers and their fake admission list, saying the institution has not started admitting new students.

He explained as shocking and unbelievable, news that some people are busy selling admission forms to unsuspecting victims.

“I want to clarify that those behind the sale of forms and offer of admission are fraudsters who are all out to tarnish the good image of the Academy.

“Let me say this without fear of contradiction that there is no admission in this academy for now.”

The Commandant, further, said plans were underway by the institution to introduce new programmes on security studies.







Source: Vanguard Newspaper