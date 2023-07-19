32-year-old drug addict strangles mother to death in Ogun





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A 32-year-old man, Samson Sikiru, said to be a drug addict, on Sunday, allegedly strangulated his mother to death, in Itanrin, in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The suspect’s younger brother, who is a night guard, raised the alarm after he returned from night duty and discovered that his mother had been killed.

It was learned that Samson was arrested when neighbours discovered that he was behind the death of his mother and, subsequently, handed him over to the police.

A source explained that the suspect had been a known drug addict, saying he had fled home five years ago before he returned recently.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun, Omotola Odutola, said the command was aware of the incident.

According to Odutola, the suspect is currently a neuropsychiatric patient.

The PPRO explained that family members occasionally tied down Samson with ropes to prevent him from injuring himself or…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper