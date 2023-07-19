Anger, as petrol price hits N568 per litre in Lagos; N617 in Abuja, others





By Dayo Johnson, Regional Editor, South-West, Udeme Akpan, Wole Mosadomi, Victor Ahiuma-Young,

Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Ndahi Marama, Obas Esiedesa & Efe Onodjae, AKURE

Anger, frustration, and despondency were the situation yesterday, as Nigerians woke up to yet another steep increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol.

From Lagos, Ogun, and Edo in the South West and South-South to Niger, Borno and Zamfara in the north, it was all tales of woe by motorists and commuters.

While the price in Lagos shot up from N488 per litre at petrol stations owned by Nigeria National Petroleum Company, Limited, NNPL, to N568, it rose as high as N617 per litre in Abuja and another northern state from N540.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, blamed market forces for the increase, while the Borno State chapter of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, expressed concern over the latest increment.

It noted that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper