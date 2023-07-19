Anthrax: Ekiti Govt alerts residents, again warns against eating ponmo





By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The Ekiti State government has alerted residents of the state over the outbreak of a bacterial disease that affects both animals and humans.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Honourable Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Ekiti State, Dr. Oyebanji Filani and Special Adviser, Agriculture and Food Security, Ekiti State, Ebenezer Boluwade.

The statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday, advised Ekiti residents against the consumption of hides (pomo), smoked meat and bushmeat, to avoid possible spread as they pose a serious risk.

According to the statement, anthrax is primarily a disease of animals but can be easily be transmitted to humans through inhalation of anthrax spores or consumption of contaminated or infected animal products such as hides and skins, meat and milk.

The ministry however called on residents to adhere to preventive measures such as; vaccination, proper disposal of suspected…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper