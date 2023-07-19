Anthrax: Stop eating meat from sick animals, NCDC warns Nigerians





•As Reps move to probe spread of disease

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Juliet Umeh & Gift Chapi-Odekina

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has warned Nigerians against consuming meat of sick animals as they may contain anthrax.

This came on a day the House of Representatives urged the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to collaborate with relevant stakeholders to implement effective surveillance, vaccination, and awareness campaigns to contain the outbreak of Anthrax discovered in a farm at Gajiri Village, Niger State.

Recall that the agency had in the wake of the outbreak of the disease in some West African countries, also warned against consumption of Pomo.

Anthrax is an infection caused by the spore-forming bacteria, Bacillus anthracis, which typically affects ruminants such as cows, sheep, and goats.

It is a zoonotic disease — transmissible from contaminated animals to humans.

Humans can get infected if they handle or are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper