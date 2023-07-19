Communal crisis: Benue govt to commence Oju/Konshisha LG boundary demarcation





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Government is to embark on the demarcation of the boundary between Oju and Konshisha Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state to end the ceaseless bloody land dispute between the two neighbouring LGAs.

The State Deputy Governor, Dr. Sam Ode who made this known when he received the leadership of the Igede Consultative Forum in his office, in Makurdi said the exercise would finally put to rest the crisis in the bordering communities.

Dr. Ode who is also the Chairman of Benue State Boundary Commission assured that the government would not only revisit the long-standing boundary issue between the two LGAs but would make necessary moves “to strengthen peaceful co-existence in the affected communities.”

While assuring that he would convey the expectations of the Forum to Governor Hyacinth Alia, the Deputy Governor opined that “boundary demarcation is the only solution to the lingering crisis between the two local governments; and in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper