Customs reaffirms support as CG visits Lekki Port Lagos





By Godwin Oritse

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, has reaffirmed its support towards the seamless operations of the Lekki Deep Sea Port as a key contributor to the national economy.

Giving this assurance during a visit to the Port, was given by the Acting Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, said that the agency will provide all necessary support to Lekki Port to facilitate and boost trade in Nigeria in line with the mandate of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Adeniyi said: “We are coming with a shared understanding of what the Nigerian economy needs. We don’t need to look further than the investment we see here. We want to generate foreign exchange. We want foreign investment to come to Nigeria so that jobs can be created for our people and we can raise revenue. What we are seeing holds the promise and potential to achieve those objectives. As an agency of government, we will continue to be a partner with a shared vision. When we work together on major policy…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper