Fuel price hike: Commercial drivers lament low patronage in A’Ibom





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

COMMERCIAL drivers operating within Uyo metropolis have lamented low patronage by passengers by passengers which they attributed to the economic hardship in the country.

They also lamented that the recent increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popular called petrol by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has worsened their challenge.

A mini-bus commercial driver who spoke to Vanguard yesterday in Uyo lamented that the profit he makes from the transport business dropped immediately the Federal government announced the removal of fuel Subsidy and subsequent increase of pump price of the product to 550 Naira in the state.

The transporter who simply identified himself as Mr Etimbuk lamented: “Business has not been moving fine at all since this new President, Bola Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidy on the first day he assumed office.

“When we started buying petrol for N550, 00, we only increased…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper