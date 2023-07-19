Gbakara’s Victory is a demonstration of the Urhobo spirit — Dafinone





By Paul Olayemi

The Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has congratulated Victory Gbakara, the winner of Nigerian Idol Season 8, describing his triumph as a demonstration of the indomitable spirit of the Urhobo people.

In his congratulatory message, Senator Dafinone urged Gbakara to maintain focus and consistency in pursuing his dreams. He also encouraged other young Urhobo individuals to follow Gbakara’s example in promoting the essence of true Urhobo character, which is rooted in hard work and avoiding shortcuts on the path to success.

Speaking on the impartiality and integrity of the program organizers and the panel of judges, Senator Dafinone commended them for their role in ensuring a free and fair competition. He recognized the trust that Nigerians have placed in the organizers, which was evident from the substantial number of voters who participated in selecting this season’s ultimate winner.

“On behalf of my family and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper