Japa: Over 137 students on scholarship abroad absconded – TETFund





The Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TET Fund, has revealed that over 137 students sponsored on scholarship abroad absconded.

The Executive Secretary, TETFund, Sonny Echono revealed this on Tuesday when he appeared before the House of Representatives Ad-hoc committee investigating the alleged mismanagement of N2.3tn tertiary education tax by TETFund.

According to Echono, the scholars who were sponsored by TETFund for “higher education” abroad refuse to return to the country after completing their programmes.

He said, “Some of the scholars that have been sponsored, unpatriotically when they go, they enjoy our scholarship, acquire a higher degree, then refuse to come back, it has become a major crisis.

“The scholarship requires that you will come back. It is required that you have a guarantor and in many cases, the guarantor has suffered undue hardship because when you disappear, we hold the guarantor to pay all the money expended on your behalf but…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper