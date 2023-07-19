Man destroys Catholic church property after drug overdose





By Emma Una

CALABAR—Cross River State Police Command has arrested one Asha Dominic after he invaded a Catholic church and destroyed property worth millions of naira, following an alleged drug overdose.

The incident happened on Sunday night at St Bernard’s Catholic Parish, Enyi, Boje in Boki Local Government Area of the state.

According to a source in the area, Miss Rhema, a member of the church, Asha Dominic, who is from neighbouring Obanlikwu Local Government Area and resident in the area as farm help, allegedly took an over dose of the drug called “ice” and was driven by the impact of the drug to invade the church in the middle of the night and destroyed the alter, chairs, tables, glass windows, tiles and valuable documents.

“The doors were shut but not bolted or locked with padlock, so he gained access into the church through the third door to commit the havoc,” Rhema told Vanguard on phone.

She said after the destruction, the man slept off inside the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper