NAFDAC begins arrest, prosecution of drug hawkers, says Prof Adeyeye





By Chioma Obinna

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, on Wednesday in Lagos decried the nefarious activities of drug hawkers nationwide, warning that any hawker arrested by the agency will be prosecuted and will face a jail term.

Announcing this in Lagos, during a sensitisation workshop on Dangers of Drug Hawking and Ripening of Fruits with Carbide” the director general of NAFDC, Prof Christianah Adeyeye said the agency’s enforcement officers are currently carrying out synchronised nationwide operation.

She maintained that no offender will be spared from facing the full wrath of the Law.

Represented by the Director of Chemical Evaluation & Research, Dr Leonard Omokpariola, she explained that the menace of drug hawking poses a serious challenge to Healthcare Delivery System, hence the need to totally eradicate the illicit trade.

Ädeyeye explained that many drug hawkers are knowingly or unknowingly merchants of death who expose…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper