Reps reject call for suspension of new fuel price of N617





… increase will heap hardships on Nigerians- Ugochinyere

By Levinus Nwabughiogu & Gift Chapi-Odekina

House of Representatives on Wednesday resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to look into the continued increase in fuel pump prices, especially the recent one.

They will also look into the proposed palliative measures to be taken to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians.

The resolutions followed a motion of urgent national importance titled “The need to investigate the incessant increase in fuel pump price” moved at the plenary by Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere.

Moving the motion, Ugochinyere noted that the incessant hike in fuel prices has in turn caused hardship for Nigerians.

According to him, the high cost of transportation will in the coming days lead to a hike in food prices in the market, stressing that the increase will bring untold hardship to the people.

He said: “Mr Speaker, this is the people’s House and we represent the Nigeria people, very soon, with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper