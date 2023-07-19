Subsidy: FG, States putting final touches on palliatives for Nigerians – APC Govs





….Declares Adamu, Omisore’s resignation voluntary

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

State Governors on Wednesday night said they are working with the Federal Government to provide post-fuel subsidy palliatives to Nigerians, adding that they were in the final stages of the plans.

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC Governors Forum and Imo state Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma disclosed this after a meeting of the APC Governors in Abuja.

Following Sunday night’s resignation of the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, governors of the party had met to discuss the state of affairs of the APC.

The governors declared that Adamu’s resignation and that of the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore were voluntary actions.

Speaking after the meeting, Uzodinma admitted that with the removal of fuel subsidy, the money accruing to states from the Federation Account will be increased.

“On the upcoming FAAC, we are aware that as a result of the removal of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper